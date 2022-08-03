Afghanistan: CERF 2020 Allocation Dashboard

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator approved total US$ 30.6 million to Afghanistan under the Rapid Response and Under-funded Emergency windows in 2020. These allocations provided 12 projects to 7 UN agencies to address urgent needs identified in the Global and Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plans in complementarity with the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

