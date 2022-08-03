Afghanistan: CERF 2019 Allocation Dashboard

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan in consultation with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) secured US$ 16 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), underfunded emergency window second round in 2019. A total 6 projects are designed under the Health, WASH, Nutrition and Protection clusters to ensure a comprehensive response through complementarity of Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) in the country. The implementing UN agencies, allocated amount and the targeted provinces are illustrated below.

