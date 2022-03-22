Afghanistan CCCM Working Group (WG) Terms of Reference January 2021

I. Background

Following significant increase in internal displacements, rapidly evolving humanitarian context and protection considerations, the HCT endorsed the creation of a dedicated Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM) Working Group (WG) at the national level on 14 October. CCCM WG’s goal is not to establish or promote camps or sites, but rather to address the coordination, protection and advocacy needs of the partners regarding to the existing informal settlements.

Previously there were no functioning CCCM or site management coordination mechanisms in Afghanistan neither at national nor regional levels. As of November 2021 Internal Displacement numbers were 667,938 individuals due to conflict and 29,148 individuals due to natural disasters (OCHA 2021). Number of returnees were 1,100,203 from Iran & 18,003 from Pakistan (OCHA 2021). Different actors have undertaken CCCM activities in Afghanistan without dedicated coordination structure and information management to consolidate site level information and needs at national level.

The Working Group supports the application of global and national commitments to CCCM, including in: Camp Management Toolkit; Minimum Standards for Camp Management;; Sphere Standards, IASC Gender Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action; Camp Managers Guide to Cash-Based Interventions; CCCM Cluster Paper on Area-Based Approaches; Management and Coordination of Collective Settings Through Mobile / Area Based Approach Working Paper; Urban Displacement Out of Camps Desk Review; IASC Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action; IASC Guidelines on the inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian action; and Camp Closure Guidelines.