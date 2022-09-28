Afghanistan Cash & Voucher Working Group (CVWG): Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) and Setting the Transfer Value - Guidance Document, Updated August 2022 Approved by the CVWG September 2022

Here is the recently finalized Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) harmonization guidance for Afghanistan.

The MEB is an average cost of what a typical household requires to meet basic needs – on a regular basis – that could be covered entirely or partly through the market. It is a tool for Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) Actors to determine the minimum expenditure requirements of vulnerable Afghans to live with dignity and adequate levels of protection. This harmonization guidance note proposes an average value of USD $180 for a family of 7, per month, to meet basic needs. A summary of breakdown by cluster/sector is outlined on page 12 of the document, while detailed cluster-specific analyses can be found between pages 7 and 12.