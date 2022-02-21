Afghanistan Cash & Voucher Working Group (CVWG): Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) and Setting the Transfer Value - Guidance Document, Updated December 2021 Approved by the CVWG on 10 February 2022

Context and Background to the Minimum Expenditure Basket

Afghanistan is a disaster-prone country that is one of the world’s most complex humanitarian emergencies.

Entering its 40th year of crisis. The country entered 2021 with an unclear socio-political situation which culminated in intensified conflict, the withdrawal of international forces and then the takeover of the country by the Taliban in mid-August 2015. The resulting social economic shocks have reverberated across the country with a massive deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the 4th quarter of 2021 and the outlook for 2022 remaining profoundly uncertain. The 2021 Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) facilitated by REACH shows that 59 per cent of households reported high prices (too expensive) as a main barrier to accessing markets . Households have reported carrying higher debt loads in 2021 –more than six times the average of monthly income. Food basket costs are steadily rising, constituting more than 82 per cent of the average household income at the time of revising this MEB.

Within this environment humanitarian actors are scaling up responses including Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) responses. This is within a context where clusters are keen to implement effective responses. Some clusters wanted to alter contents, quantities and costing of items within the basket to match people’s needs in the current situation as well as removing duplications that were noted in the March 2021 MEB version. In addition, there was a period of uncertainty in the market which saw price hikes and inflation immediately after the take-over of government by the Taliban. All this initiated the discussions to revise the MEB that was last updated in March 2021. Based on the series of discussions held bilaterally with clusters and within the CVWG, the MEB was developed in December 2021 and approved in February 2022. During the period that preceded the MEB revision prices of goods and services increased in the Afghani currency by roughly 14%. However, significant changes in the exchange rate caused the dollar to gain value. The value of the Afghani currency dropped by nearly 25% when we compare the March MEB and the time that the current revision was done. Hence prices of goods and services had an aggregate increase of roughly 1% in USD terms. This, together with the changes that were made on the contents and costing of the MEB resulted in a new MEB Transfer value (after Gap calculation) of USD 140.61 against USD179 in March 2021.