Afghanistan - Car bomb attack in Kabul (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

On the evening of 2 September, 16 people were killed and at least 100 wounded, after an explosion from a suicide car bomb in central Kabul, in the neighbourhood of the green village (a protected part of Kabul, home to embassies and international staff.

The attack took place while the main Afghanistan TV station aired an interview with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who was discussing a potential peace deal with the Taliban.

A consolidated peace deal is expected to result in improved access to areas controlled by opposition forces and would call for additional humanitarian funds.

Yesterday’s attack in Kabul was the third in Afghanistan in recent days after serious incidents in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces over the weekend and on 2 September.