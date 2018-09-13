13 Sep 2018

Afghanistan Calls for IRCS Assistance to Restore Idle Rehabilitation Center

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original

KABUL, Sept. 12 (IRCS) _ Afghanistan’s Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled called for Iranian Red Crescent to assist to set up a rehabilitation center, which is inactive now.

IRCS President Prof. Ali Asghar Peyvandi met Faizullah Zaki, Afghan Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled, on Wednesday, talking about Afghanistan’s staff education.

Pointing to capacities and capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent in various fields, Peyvandi said: “Iran and Afghanistan have many commonalities such as being neighbors and common language as well as cultural interests, so Iranian Red Crescent is ready to offer its experiences and capabilities to Afghan Red Crescent and scale up the capabilities of its forces.”

In his remarks, Faizullah Zaki thanked Iranian Red Crescent for cooperate with Afghan Red Crescent.

“We need the Afghan Red Crescent staff to benefit from the specialized Iranian Red Crescent training to see an increase in capability of the Society,” said Mr. Faizullah Zaki.

He also pointed to the war damage to Afghanistan such as disabilities, and said: “Afghan Red Crescent has a rehabilitation center in Kabul managed by Afghan Welfare previously, and is inactive now. So we would call on the Iranian Red Crescent to assist us in setting up and managing of the center.”

Iranian Red Crescent Society President, during a visit to Afghanistan on September 11-12, met and talked with Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Ferouzudin Feroz, Public Health Minister, Dr. Mirwais Akram, Acting President of the Red Crescent, and Faizullah Zaki, Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs, discussing on developing humanitarian cooperation.

