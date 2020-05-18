Afghanistan C-19 Access Impediment Report (Covering the period from 25 April to 16 May 2020)

This is the third edition of the C-19 Access Impediment Report, looking at access constraints linked to the outbreak of Covid19 as well as its humanitarian response. The report is produced by the HAG in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The report is published on a bi-weekly basis.

Protests linked to lockdown measures and C-19 response

In the last few weeks, dissatisfaction among the Afghan population with lockdown measures and the C-19 response increased, resulting in a series of protests across the country. In Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Parwan, Balkh and Ghor provinces protestors voiced concerns about an alleged lack of transparency in the government-led bread distribution to support families in need, with a protest in Chaghcharan on 9 May turning violent, when ANSF opened fire at the crowd. At least four civilians and two ANSF members were killed and another 12 civilians injured. Meanwhile, business owners organized protests in Hirat, Pul-e Khumri and Shinwar districts, calling on the government to allow the reopening of their shops and businesses.

Despite the national government announcing an extension of the lockdown measures until after Eid, a number of provinces started to relax their measures with the arrival of Ramadan, including Kandahar, Helmand and Ghazni provinces, with authorities in Badakhshan even fully lifting their lockdown as of 25 April. Likely in an attempt to prevent further protests, other provinces followed, with local authorities announcing the temporary lifting of lockdown measures in Nangarhar, Balkh, Khost, Paktya, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. While this will likely ease movement restrictions for humanitarians, growing dissatisfaction of the population with the C-19 response might in turn negatively impact humanitarian activities, with organizations needing to ensure that they are maintaining a transparent and impartial process.