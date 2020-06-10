Afghanistan C-19 Access Impediment Report (Covering the period from 17 May to 07 June 2020)

This is the fourth edition of the C-19 Access Impediment Report, looking at access constraints linked to the outbreak of Covid-19 as well as its humanitarian response. The report is produced by the HAG in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The report is published on an ad-hoc basis.

Provincial Lockdown Measures and Impact on Humanitarian Activities

Measures to contain the spread of the virus continue to differ across provinces, with provincial authorities maintaining the authority to decide on and implement their lockdown measures.

Prior to Eid, some provincial authorities, including in Ghazni, Kandahar and Kabul provinces, formally or informally eased lockdown measures to accommodate for holiday preparations. While the Kabul Governor implemented strict lockdown measures during the Eid holidays, provincial authorities in Bamyan and Daikundi lifted the restrictions during these days.

After the holidays, on 26 May, the government in Kabul issued a new plan to ease the COVID-19 lockdown, which proposed the use of an 'odds-and-evens' approach, meaning vehicles will be allowed to drive around Kabul City, alternating days according to the last digit of their license plates. The plan was further updated on 07 June, when Kabul authorities announced the implementation of additional security measures, including a ban on public transport operators and mass gatherings involving more than 10 people as well as making it mandatory to wear masks in public places.

The rapid increase of infections across the country, with MoPH data of 04 June showing that 15,451 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan tested positive for C-19, resulted in some provinces revising their previously relaxed lockdown measures. In Balkh, provincial authorities proclaimed a full lockdown effective from end of May, after they had temporarily lifted the lockdown on 10 May. However, even in provinces where authorities announced strict lockdowns, people continue to move relatively freely and most shops remain open, highlighting a recent trend of provincial authorities being quite lenient in their lockdown enforcement. This is likely in an effort to prevent further protests and to accommodate concerns of the business community and day laborers who continue to suffer significantly from the lockdown.

In April and the beginning of May a series of public protests were reported, most of them related to community members protesting a perceived unfairness in the government-led bread distribution. While this reporting period noted a decrease in such protests, economic pressure on the Afghan population remains significant, as highlighted by a gathering on 06 June in Herat. Approximately 150 private school teachers gathered to demand governmental aid, as due to the governmentimposed school closure they lost their jobs