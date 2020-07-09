Afghanistan C-19 Access Impediment Report (Covering the period from 08 to 30 June 2020)

This is the fifth edition of the C-19 Access Impediment Report, looking at access constraints linked to the outbreak of Covid19 as well as its humanitarian response. The report is produced by the HAG in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The report is published on an ad-hoc basis.

Government Lockdown Measures

While the additional security measures announced by the government on 6 June officially remain in place, they are no longer strictly enforced. There remain a few exceptions, including Sayghan District in Bamyan Province, where a strict lockdown was enforced following a recent increase in C-19 infections. In most cities however, shops and restaurants are open, with individuals largely not respecting social distancing rules. Only schools and in some cases wedding halls remain closed. Government offices have reopened, with public servants attending work in two shifts and on alternate days.

In a country like Afghanistan where people can’t rely on savings or a strong welfare system, lockdown measures put many Afghans into extreme economic difficulties. The current lenience in implementing lockdown measures, indicates that provincial authorities weigh livelihoods higher than social distancing. And while many Afghans accuse the government of not doing enough to tackle the spread of the virus, there are no longer large-scale protests as seen during the governmentled bread distributions in April and May, perceived by many as not targeting those most in need. In Khost, 150 people protested the lack of oxygen for C-19 patients, while in Hirat, 70 coffee shops owners demanded the lifting of restrictions and the reopening of restaurants.