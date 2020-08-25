Afghanistan C-19 Access Impediment Report (Covering the period from 01 July to 24 August 2020)

This is the sixth and final edition of the C-19 Access Impediment Report. Going forward, analysis on access constraints linked to the outbreak of Covid-19 as well as its humanitarian response will be included in the monthly humanitarian access snapshot. The report is produced by the HAG in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

Government Lockdown Measures

The three-month government plan announced on 06 June remains in place, although the measures intended to limit the spread of C-19 are no longer enforced. During the reporting period, the Afghan government reopened its offices and allowed the reopening of private businesses, universities and wedding halls under the condition of observing social distancing measures. Sport clubs and public parks remain closed, while the Ministry of Economy announced the reopening of private and public schools from 21 August, although only for 11th and 12th grades and under the condition that students will wear face masks.

In the early days of the C-19 outbreak, provincial lockdown measures periodically impeded humanitarian movement, with March and April logging a high number of humanitarian organizations experiencing movement restrictions mainly in Kabul, Hirat, Jalalabad, Kunar and Kandahar provinces. Following engagement of OCHA with provincial authorities and an overall relaxation of lockdown measures, the situation improved with humanitarian movement no longer impeded by C-19 related lockdown measures.

The relaxation of lockdown measures also put an end to a series of largely peaceful protests in April and the beginning of May, during which protestors accused the Afghan government of unfairness during bread distributions and voiced concerns that the closure of businesses and restaurants led to economic hardship. While the Afghan population remains largely critical of the government, accusing them of not doing enough to tackle the spread of the virus, no major protest was recorded since the relaxation of the lockdown measures.