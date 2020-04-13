Afghanistan C-19 Access Impediment Report (As of 7 April 2020)

This is the first C-19 Access Impediment Report, looking at access constraints linked to the outbreak of Covid-19 as well as its humanitarian response. The report is produced by the HAG in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1st Mach to 07 April 2020. This report will be published every two weeks.

Lockdowns and impact on humanitarians

As of 07 April, at least 19 out of 34 provinces had announced some kind of lockdown to slow down the spread of C-19, with measures slightly varying across provinces. On 25 March, the Herat Provincial Governor was the first to announce movement restrictions within Herat City, with many other provinces following after President Ghani signed a decree on 27 March to impose restrictions on movement, gatherings, and government and business operations in Kabul City.

The Afghan Government knows about the importance of allowing free movement to humanitarian actors during the lockdown, with the Ministry of Economy (MoE) publishing two letters specifying that organizations working in the health sector could continue to move freely in order to avoid gaps in providing health services and the Herat Governor issuing IDs to humanitarian organizations to facilitate movement. However, there continue to be gaps in the implementation, with several NGOs reporting that they were not allowed to pass checkpoints despite showing their NGO IDs and presenting the printed MoE letter. On 05 April, an NGO member was stopped by an ANP member at Taimani square in Kabul and prevented from passing the checkpoint despite showing all necessary documents, with the ANP member even throwing objects at the vehicle. When the NGO tried to call the MoE hotline, no one picked up. Problems are not limited to Kabul but arise across the country. On 02 April, in Jalalabad, an NGO member was prevented by an ANP member from passing the Darunta bridge, despite explaining that he worked for an NGO. Similarly, attempts to address the issue higher-up were not successful, with the subsequently contacted ANP commander insisting that he was following orders from the Provincial Governor and the ANP HQ.

As of 07 April, additional measures were imposed across Kabul City, with all residents asked to remain at home, except for medical emergencies or to purchase essential food items. This resulted in even more movement issues for humanitarians, with at least one NGO temporarily suspending movement in Kabul City due to continued harassment of their staff at checkpoints.

As of the time of reporting, the Government’s Emergency Committee for Prevention of C-19 has indicated that any interruptions to humanitarian operations related to C-19 movement restrictions would be resolved soon, aiming at issuing a countrywide decree.

Temporary stop of visa issuances

The decree issued by President Ghani on 27 March also included the closure of all government ministries, with the exception of the Ministry of Public Health and ANSF. The Government announced that while the MoFA visa department will continue to extend expired visas of international NGO staff members, no new entry visas will be processed during the lockdown period. This poses a significant problem for humanitarian organizations wanting to urgently bring in surge staff and experts to ramp up their C-19 responses. The Ministry of Economy has agreed to receive official visa applications from humanitarian organizations, including a justification letter explaining why the specific individual is essential in the current situation, in order for them to forward to MoFA. Visas on arrival are being requested as Afghan Embassies and Consulates are closed for the moment in most countries.