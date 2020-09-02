Afghanistan: A brief guide on accessing land through Presidential Decree 305 and other government allocation mechanisms - July 2020

This brief provides information on legal mechanisms that IDPs, returnees and other tenure insecure groups can use to access land. It focuses on the Presidential Decree 305 and other government-led land allocation mechanisms. This guidance note is not a legal document, but provides information and analysis from the Housing, Land and Property Task Force (HLP TF). The HLP TF is a sub-cluster of the Protection Cluster, and part of Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Country Team. The content of this brief is extracted from UN-Habitat’s (forthcoming) Housing, Land and Property Rights Guide.