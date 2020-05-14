Afghanistan: Border Monitoring updates - COVID-19 Response (3 - 9 May 2020)

309 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED TO AFGHANISTAN

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of over 309 Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan and other countries under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. While UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporary suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19, upon the request from the Government of Iran (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran exceptionally issued VRFs to the most vulnerable refugees requesting voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan after that date. As of 30 April, voluntary repatriation from Iran has resumed.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 3 - 9 May, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 6,870 and since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 279,738 individuals, including 277,905 from Iran and 1,833 from Pakistan. On 01 May 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open five days a week (Monday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 06 May, the Government of Pakistan opened the Torkham border to allow some 5,552 stranded Afghans to return to Afghanistan, and on 7 May, 305 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Furthermore, Spin Boldak was open on 09 May to allow 5,523 Afghans to return to Afghanistan and 585 Pakistanis to return to Pakistan.

Following allegations of abusive treatment of a group of Afghans who were reportedly apprehended by Iranian border authorities last week, Afghan and international media have reported that the joint investigation is continuing and that several bodies have been recovered from the Hairud river. UNHCR has received testimonies detailing similar allegations of mistreatment of Afghans by Iranian border guards from other deportees from Iran.

In addition, during the reporting period, UNHCR’s partner interviewed at least one Afghan with a valid passport and visa who was deported from Iran. This was confirmed against his passport. UNHCR Afghanistan is following up on this case with our colleagues in Iran.