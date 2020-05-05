Afghanistan: Border Monitoring updates - COVID-19 Response (26 April - 2 May 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of over 300 Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan and other countries under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. As of 04 March, UNHCR suspended the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 26 April – 2 May, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 5,801 and since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 272,868 individuals, including 271,035 from Iran and 1,833 from Pakistan. On 01 May 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will be opened five days a week (Monday – Friday) for commercial purposes (both for Afghan transit trade and bilateral trade). Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis will be allowed once a week (Saturday), and a maximum of 500 persons will be allowed to cross into Pakistan through Torkham and 300 individuals through Spin Boldak crossing point.