Afghanistan: Border Monitoring updates - COVID-19 Response (21 April 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of nearly 300 Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan and other countries under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. As of 04 March, UNHCR suspended the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19.

According to MoRR/IOM, from 01 January to 11 April 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees is 244,830 individuals, including 242,997 from Iran and 1,833 from Pakistan. An estimated 70,000 passport/ID holders returned from Pakistan between 6 and 9 April.

BORDER MONITORING

In line with UNHCR’s protection monitoring objectives, and in the context of increased incidence of COVID-19 across the territory of Afghanistan, UNHCR made the decision to expand its protection and return monitoring activities to the official entry points with Iran (Islam Qala and Zaranj crossing points), with the intention to extend to the crossings with Pakistan (Spin Boldak and Torkham) when opened. Through maintaining a consistent presence at these zero points, UNHCR aims to ensure efficient, timely and systematic gathering of protection information from Afghan returnees.

This border monitoring will utilize targeted, context-specific questions to enable UNHCR to: