Afghanistan: Border Monitoring updates - COVID-19 Response (16-22 April 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of nearly 300 Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan and other countries under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. As of 04 March, UNHCR suspended the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 16-22 April, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 10,172, and since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 264,221 individuals, including 262,388 from Iran and 1,833 from Pakistan. Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points remain closed as a precautionary measure. However, the movements of commercial trucks in both directions is allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only. In addition, Torkham was open on 19 and 21 April to allow the return of stranded Pakistani nationals, as well as a limited number of Afghan passport/ID holders. This arrangement will reportedly be extended to Spin Boldak and continued on a twice-weekly basis going forward.

BORDER MONITORING

In line with UNHCR’s protection monitoring objectives, and in the context of increased incidence of COVID-19 across the territory of Afghanistan, UNHCR made the decision to expand its protection and return monitoring activities to the official entry points with Iran (Islam Qala and Zaranj/Milak crossing points), with the intention to extend to the crossings with Pakistan (Spin Boldak and Torkham) when opened. Through maintaining a consistent presence at these zero points, UNHCR aims to ensure efficient, timely and systematic gathering of protection information from Afghan returnees.

This border monitoring will utilize targeted, context-specific questions to enable UNHCR to: