Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (February 2021)

In line with UNHCR’s protection monitoring objectives and noting with concern the increasing impact of COVID-19 pandemic on cross-border movements in Afghanistan, UNHCR made the decision to expand its protection and return monitoring activities to the official entry points with Iran (Islam Qala and Zaranj/Milak crossing points) and Pakistan (Spin Boldak/Chaman and Torkham) by establishing border monitoring activities mostly focusing on inflows. Through regular and consistent presence at these zero points, UNHCR aimed to ensure efficient, timely and systematic collection and analysis of protection related information from Afghan returnees and deportees, irrespective of their status. Border monitoring also helps to assess access to the territory and “the right to asylum” for people fleeing persecution who may be in need of international protection.

It also aims at assessing the right to return for Afghan refugees and other nationals amidst possible limitations imposed by the Pandemic.

In February, UNHCR assisted the return of 187 Afghan refugees from Iran (144), Pakistan (39) and other countries (4). Cumulatively since the beginning of 2021, UNHCR assisted the return of 308 Afghan refugees from Iran (245), Pakistan (59) and other countries (4) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme.

The figure is 44% higher compared to 2020 figures at the same period when 214 refugees returned. Refugee returnees receive, upon arrival, a multi-purpose cash grant (an average of USD 250 per person) and other services such as basic health care, malnutrition screening and vaccination, mine risk awareness, information on school enrolment and overnight accommodation. In the context of COVID-19, awareness raising about the pandemic and preventive measures, as well as the distribution of PPE are systematically conducted at Encashment Centers located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugees upon return to Afghanistan intend to address their immediate needs to prevent, reduce, and respond to protection risks and vulnerabilities.

In addition to refugee returnees and in the context of coordinated activities at entry points, a total number of 87,156 undocumented returnees/deportees have been recorded during February, according to MoRR/IOM.

This include 86,342 from Iran (52,324 deportees and 34,018 spontaneous returnees) and 814 from Pakistan (725 spontaneous returnees and 89 deportees). Cumulatively since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees/deportees stands at 145,781 individuals, including 144,320 from Iran (79,666 deportees and 64,654 spontaneous returnees) and 1,461 from Pakistan (1,267 spontaneous returnees and 194 deportees).

During February, individual and household level interviews conducted by UNHCR through partners as part of border monitoring activities randomly reached a total of 8,054 returnees and deportees (representing 9% of the total returnees/deportees) including 5,491 males and 2,563 females. Cumulatively during January and February 2021, a total of 14,920 interviews (representing 10% of total returnees/deportees) were conducted with returnees of various status (10,303 males and 4,617 females) upon return from Iran at Zaranj/Milak (5,266) and Islam Qala (2,310), and from Pakistan at Spin Boldak/Chaman (4,387) and Torkham (2,957).

These include 9,994 single individuals and 4,926 heads of households who returned with their families. In general, the majority of returnees/deportees from Iran are single males, while it is not the case among returnees/deportees from Pakistan.

As a major incident that affected cross border movement, a fire incident at Islam Qala was reported on the 13 February, causing injuries, and the temporary suspension of population movement including voluntary repatriation. On the positive, the temporary suspension of cross border movements however did not impact the return trends.