Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (April - December 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 2,147 Afghan refugees from Pakistan (1,092), Iran (939) and other countries (116) including Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. The figure of refugee returnees in 2020 was 73% lower than 2019 when 8,079 refugees returned and 86% lower than 2018 when 15,699 refugees returned.

After a temporary suspension of voluntary repatriation between 04 March and 29 April due to COVID-19, UNHCR resumed its facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran as of 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries as of 10 August.

In line with UNHCR’s protection monitoring objectives, and in the context of increased incidence of COVID-19 across the territory of Afghanistan, UNHCR made the decision to expand its protection and return monitoring activities to the official entry points with Iran (Islam Qala and Zaranj/Milak crossing points) and with Pakistan (Spin Boldak/Chaman and Torkham) by establishing the border monitoring activities mostly focusing on inflows. Through maintaining a consistent presence at these zero points, UNHCR aimed to ensure efficient, timely and systematic gathering of protection information from Afghan returnees, irrespective of their status.

In a nutshell, the large number of returnees were undocumented returnees and deportees. According to MoRR/IOM, at the end of 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees reached 865,793 individuals, including 859,092 from Iran (534,313 spontaneous returnees and 324,779 deportees) and 6,701 from Pakistan (5,956 spontaneous returnees and 745 deportees). They were all referred to IOM that jointly with MoRR lead the humanitarian response for undocumented returnees and deportees at Islam Qala and Zaranj/Milak crossing points with Iran and Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points with Pakistan.

Border monitoring activities conducted in 2020 reached a total of 55,522 returnees and deportees (41,539 M and 13,983 F) all interviewed by UNHCR partners as they entered Afghanistan from Iran at Islam Qala (21,052) and Zaranj/Milak (19,806), and from Pakistan at Spin Boldak/Chaman (10,588) and Torkham (4,076), including 41,345 single individuals and 14,177 heads of households who returned with their families. Out of the total interviews, some 30,599 (55%) were selected randomly and 24,923 (45%) interviews were self-selection. The sample size for Torkham is small as the border was open only once per week for pedestrian movements until late September 2020. Furthermore, the low number of female sample size, in general, is justified by the fact that the high proportion among the returnees/deportees from Iran are single males.

Even though the borders remained open to enable cross-border movements, some challenges have been reported: As of 19 December, the Government of Pakistan included the mandatory requirement of a negative PCR test result for those traveling from Afghanistan to Pakistan through the Torkham crossing point, while this practice was not applied at Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing point in Kandahar. In relation to this, the MoPH in Afghanistan, through social media, advised Afghans not to travel to other countries to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In addition, MoPH informed Afghans that the health authorities in the border entry points would not be able to provide COVID-19 testing services due to limited testing capacity. However, on a more positive note, despite the COVID-19 test results requirement for crossing the border from Afghanistan to Pakistan, it was not observed any substantial impact on out-flow and in-flow movements through Tokham border, except an increased overcrowded situation due to the required immigration process at the border. The later lead to little attention of travelers to the respect of recommended COVID-19 preventive measures (e.g. physical and social distancing) which, made the travelers at risk of COVID-19 transmission. At present, Afghans traveling to Pakistan were requested to present a COVID-19 test result (upon entry into Pakistan) which they mainly obtained from the private laboratories in Afghanistan.