Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (31 May – 06 June 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 346 Afghan refugees from Iran (296), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 31 May – 06 June, the total number of undocumented returnees was 12,284 from Iran (12,271) and Pakistan (13 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 312,796 individuals, including 310,950 from Iran and 1,846 from Pakistan. On 01 May 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open five days a week (Monday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 06 June, 4,447 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 442 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Similarly, a total of 5,310 Afghans crossed through Spin Boldak into Afghanistan, while 1,681 Pakistanis crossed Afghanistan into Pakistan.