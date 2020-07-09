Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (28 June - 04 July 2020)

377 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED TO AFGHANISTAN

363,963 UNDOCUMENTED AFGHANS RETURNED FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

10,620 INTERVIEWS WITH RETURNEES FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 377 Afghan refugees from Iran (327), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 28 June – 04 July, the total number of undocumented returnees was 12,204 from Iran (6,227 deportees and 5,977 spontaneous returnees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 363,963 individuals, including 362,077 from Iran (258,581 spontaneous returnees and 103,496 deportees) and 1,886 from Pakistan (1,809 spontaneous returnees and 77 deportees). From 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 4 July, 6,769 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 466 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Spin Boldak crossing point has remained closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis.