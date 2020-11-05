Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (25 - 31 October 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 1,607 Afghan refugees from Pakistan (798), Iran (755) and other countries (54) including Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. After a temporary suspension of voluntary repatriation between 04 March and 29 April due to COVID-19, UNHCR resumed its facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran as of 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries as of 10 August.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 25 - 31 October, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 29,420 (20,143 spontaneous returnees and 9,277 deportees) and from Pakistan was 89 (80 spontaneous returnees and 9 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 701,268 individuals, including 695,677 from Iran (436,593 spontaneous returnees and 259,084 deportees) and 5,591 from Pakistan (5,111 spontaneous returnees and 480 deportees).

During the week, regular population movements continued through Spin Boldak and Torkham crossing points to/from Afghanistan. In addition, the Government of Pakistan has recently resumed issuance of visas, including visas upon arrival for people with medical issues, which has resulted in increased population movements.

UNHCR monitoring partner recorded the spontaneous return of PoR card holders through Torkham, among whom a number of them reported that the border authorities in Torkham punched their cards for unknow reasons. UNHCR Afghanistan, in coordination with the office in Pakistan, is closely monitoring this trend at Torkham.

Since 21 August, Spin Boldak crossing point has been open seven days a week for pedestrians and commercial trucks. As of 25 August, Torkham border has been open on Mondays and Tuesdays for refugee returnee movements to Afghanistan. Furthermore, on 28 September the Government of Pakistan decided that the Torkham and other crossing points with Afghanistan located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be open for pedestrian traffic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.