Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (23 - 29 August 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 635 Afghan refugees from Iran (562), Pakistan (30) and other countries (43) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Voluntary repatriation from Iran resumed as of 30 April and from Pakistan on 10 August. Similarly, UNHCR offices in other countries e.g.

India, Azerbaijan had resumed to receive the request of potential refugees who are willing to return to Afghanistan. Based on information from UNHCR India, since June 2020, a number of Afghan refugees have requested UNHCR to facilitate their return to Afghanistan. UNHCR Afghanistan is following this matter with UNHCR India.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 23 - 29 August, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 18,615 (9,393 spontaneous returnees and 9,222 deportees) and from Pakistan was 904 (891 spontaneous returnees and 13 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 488,578 individuals, including 485,599 from Iran (320,640 spontaneous returnees and 164,959 deportees) and 2,979 from Pakistan (2,835 spontaneous returnees and 144 deportees).

Between 23 and 28 August, a total of 103,207 Afghans crossed through Spin Boldak/Chaman into Afghanistan, while 106,782 people crossed to Pakistan. Spin Boldak/Chaman was closed on 29 and 30 August due to celebration of “Moharram”, a religious ceremony.

As of 21 August, Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing point will be open seven days a week for pedestrians and commercial trucks. As of 25 August, Torkham will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays for refugee returnees movement to Afghanistan, while it will continue to be open once a week (on Saturdays) for undocumented returnees and other pedestrian movements.