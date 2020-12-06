Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (22 - 28 November 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 1,983 Afghan refugees from Pakistan (1,042), Iran (861) and other countries (80) including Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. After a temporary suspension of voluntary repatriation between 04 March and 29 April due to COVID-19, UNHCR resumed its facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran as of 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries as of 10 August.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 22 - 28 November, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 16,175 (10,265 spontaneous returnees and 5,910 deportees) and from Pakistan was 130 (114 spontaneous returnees and 16 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 789,539 individuals, including 783,405 from Iran (490,206 spontaneous returnees and 293,199 deportees) and 6,134 from Pakistan (5,552 spontaneous returnees and 582 deportees).

During the week, regular population movements continued through Spin Boldak and Torkham crossing points to/from Afghanistan. In addition, the Government of Pakistan has recently resumed issuance of visas, including visas upon arrival for people with medical issues, which has resulted in increased population movements. On 21 November, Torkham crossing point was closed a for few hours by Afghanistan following after Pakistani authorities started repair work on its side which impacted population movements. However, the problem was resolved, and the crossing point was re-opened to normal traffic in the afternoon.

Based on media reports (26 November), the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran has recently finalized a draft bill titled "Organizing Illegal Foreigners," which is scheduled to be tabled for vote in the Iranian parliament. The draft legislation provides that any foreign citizen who enters Iran, or resides and travels in Iran without a permit will be sentenced to 25 years in prison, confiscation of property, and heavy fines, in addition to being subject to deportation.

Since 21 August, Spin Boldak crossing point has been open seven days a week for pedestrians and commercial trucks. As of 25 August, Torkham border has been open on Mondays and Tuesdays for refugee returnee movements to Afghanistan. Furthermore, on 28 September the Government of Pakistan decided that the Torkham and other crossing points with Afghanistan located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be open for pedestrian traffic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.