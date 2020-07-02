Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (21 - 27 June 2020)

356 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED TO AFGHANISTAN

351,744 UNDOCUMENTED AFGHANS RETURNED FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

9,209 INTERVIEWS WITH RETURNEES FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 356 Afghan refugees from Iran (306), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 21 - 27 June, the total number of undocumented returnees was 12,002 from Iran (6,480 deportees and 5,522 spontaneous returnees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 351,744 individuals, including 349,873 from Iran (252,604 spontaneous returnees and 97,269 deportees) and 1,871 from Pakistan (1,805 spontaneous returnees and 66 deportees). From 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 27 June, 6,204 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 370 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Spin Boldak crossing point has remained closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis.