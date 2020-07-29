Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (19 - 25 July 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 456 Afghan refugees from Iran (406), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 19 - 25 July, the total number of undocumented returnees was 18,692 from Iran (9,896 spontaneous returnees and 8,796 deportees) and 6 from Pakistan (all deportees, notwithstanding the formal closure of the border). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 406,801 individuals, including 404,868 from Iran (278,420 spontaneous returnees and 126,448 deportees) and 1,933 from Pakistan (1,809 spontaneous returnees and 124 deportees).

During the week, a sharp increase (75%) was observed in the number of spontaneous returnees compared to last week. Based on information provided by interviewees, it seems that this increase is likely due to the approach of Eid al-Adha festivities. On 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday – Friday) for commercial purposes.

Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 25 July, 3,452 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 1,650 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan.

Spin Boldak crossing point has remained closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis. Ghulam Khan crossing point in Khost province, which was opened on 22 June for trade, has yet to officially open for pedestrian/passenger traffic. On 12 July, both governments also opened two crossing points (Angor Ada and Dand-e-Patan) in Paktia and Paktika provinces for trade.