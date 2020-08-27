Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (16 - 22 August 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 591 Afghan refugees from Iran (532), Pakistan (16) and other countries (43) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Voluntary repatriation from Iran resumed as of 30 April and from Pakistan on 10 August. Similarly, UNHCR offices in other countries e.g. India, Azerbaijan had resumed to receive the request of potential refugees who are willing to return to Afghanistan. Based on information from UNHCR India, since June 2020, a number of Afghan refugees have requested UNHCR to facilitate their return to Afghanistan. UNHCR Afghanistan is following this matter with UNHCR India.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 16 - 22 August, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 19,778 (10,330 deportees and 9,448 spontaneous returnees) and from Pakistan was 68 (all spontaneous returnees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 469,059 individuals, including 466,984 from Iran (311,247 spontaneous returnees and 155,737 deportees) and 2,075 from Pakistan (1,944 spontaneous returnees and 131 deportees).

On 21 August, 6,551 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 1,540 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Spin Boldak/Chaman was opened for regular pedestrian movement on 21 and 22 August and a total of 52,334 stranded Afghans crossed into Afghanistan, and 55,455 stranded Pakistanis crossed into Pakistan.

As of 21 August, Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing point will be open seven days a week for pedestrians and commercial trucks, while Torkham crossing point will continue to be open once a week (on Saturdays) for pedestrian movements.