Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (14 - 20 June 2020)

356 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED TO AFGHANISTAN

339,742 UNDOCUMENTED AFGHANS RETURNED FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

8,010 INTERVIEWS WITH RETURNEES FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 356 Afghan refugees from Iran (306), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 14 -20 June, the total number of undocumented returnees was 11,708 from Iran (8,418 deportees and 3,290 spontaneous returnees) and 25 from Pakistan (19 deportees and 6 spontaneous returnees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 339,742 individuals, including 337,871 from Iran (247,082 spontaneous returnees and 90,789 deportees) and 1,871 from Pakistan (1,805 spontaneous returnees and 66 deportees). From 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 20 June, 5,762 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 440 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Spin Boldak crossing point has remained closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis.

There is a sharp increase in the number of deportees compared to May. Reportedly, relaxation of movement restrictions has led to many Afghans departing to Iran irregularly with the help of smugglers given the increased livelihood opportunities in Iran. The trend was observed during the monitoring interviews where many interviewed deportees stated that they went to Iran recently but were arrested by the police and immediately deported to Afghanistan.