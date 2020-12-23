Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (13 - 19 December 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 2,068 Afghan refugees from Pakistan (1,063), Iran (905) and other countries (100) including Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. After a temporary suspension of voluntary repatriation between 04 March and 29 April due to COVID-19, UNHCR resumed its facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran as of 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries as of 10 August.

UNHCR, in consultation with the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan, agreed to continue the facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees during the winter season. Such a measure will allow Afghan refugees who plan to return during winter to do so as well as enable other refugees who were unable to return earlier due to Covid-19 related restrictions to also return during the winter. Voluntary repatriation from Iran and other countries will continue throughout the year.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 13 - 19 December, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 14,370 (8,287 spontaneous returnees and 6,083 deportees) and from Pakistan was 133 (90 spontaneous returnees and 43 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 838,192 individuals, including 831,696 from Iran (517,956 spontaneous returnees and 313,740 deportees) and 6,496 from Pakistan (5,810 spontaneous returnees and 686 deportees).

During the week, regular population movements continued through Spin Boldak and Torkham crossing points to/from Afghanistan. In addition, the Government of Pakistan has recently resumed issuance of visas, including visas upon arrival for people with medical issues, which has resulted in increased population movements.

UNHCR (in Pakistan) was informed that the COVID-19 test result will be mandatory (as of 19 December) for those who are traveling from Afghanistan to Pakistan through Torkham crossing point. Reportedly this practice is not introduced at Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing point yet. UNHCR Afghanistan, through its partners, is monitoring this practice in both entry points.