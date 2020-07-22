Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (12 - 18 July 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 410 Afghan refugees from Iran (360), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 12 - 18 July, the total number of undocumented returnees was 13,495 from Iran (7,835 deportees and 5,660 spontaneous returnees) and 29 from Pakistan (all deportees, notwithstanding the formal closure of the border). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 388,103 individuals, including 386,176 from Iran (268,524 spontaneous returnees and 117,652 deportees) and 1,927 from Pakistan (1,809 spontaneous returnees and 118 deportees). On 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 18 July, 4,737 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 690 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan.

Spin Boldak crossing point has remained closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis. Ghulam Khan crossing point in Khost province, which was opened on 22 June for trade, has yet to officially open for pedestrian/passenger traffic. On 12 July, both governments also opened two crossing points (Angor Ada and Dand-e-Patan) in Paktia and Paktika provinces for trade.