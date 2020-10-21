Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (11 -17 October 2020)

1,402 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED TO AFGHANISTAN

644,120 UNDOCUMENTED AFGHANS RETURNED FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

35,349 INTERVIEWS WITH RETURNEES FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 1,402 Afghan refugees from Pakistan (693), Iran (660) and other countries (49) including Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. After a temporary suspension of voluntary repatriation between 04 March and 29 April due to COVID-19, UNHCR resumed its facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran as of 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries as of 10 August.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 11 - 17 October, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 21,762 (14,416 spontaneous returnees and 7,346 deportees) and from Pakistan was 78 (58 spontaneous returnees and 20 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 644,120 individuals, including 638,733 from Iran (401,228 spontaneous returnees and 237,505 deportees) and 5,387 from Pakistan (4,940 spontaneous returnees and 447 deportees).

During the week, regular population movements continued through Spin Boldak and Torkham crossing points to/from Afghanistan.

Since 21 August, Spin Boldak crossing point has been open seven days a week for pedestrians and commercial trucks. As of 25 August, Torkham border has been open on Mondays and Tuesdays for refugee returnee movements to Afghanistan. Furthermore, on 28 September the Government of Pakistan decided that the Torkham and other crossing points with Afghanistan located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be open for pedestrian traffic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.