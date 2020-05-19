Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (10 - 16 May 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of over 318 Afghan refugees from Iran (268), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. While UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporary suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19, upon request by the Government of Islamic Republic of Iran Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran continued to issue VRFs to the most vulnerable refugees requesting voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan after that date. As of 30 April, voluntary repatriation from Iran has resumed, while it remains suspended for Pakistan and other countries.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 10 - 16 May, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 7,923 and since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 287,661 individuals, including 285,828 from Iran and 1,833 from Pakistan. On 01 May 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open five days a week (Monday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 16 May, 13,550 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 450 Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Similarly, 16,710 Afghans returned home to Afghanistan via Spin Boldak, while 4,600 Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. The return figure was high compared to last week due to the approaching end of Ramadan and beginning of Eid holidays.

BORDER MONITORING

In line with UNHCR’s protection monitoring objectives, and in the context of increased incidence of COVID-19 across the territory of Afghanistan, UNHCR made the decision to expand its protection and return monitoring activities to the official entry points with Iran (Islam Qala and Zaranj/Milak crossing points) and with Pakistan (Spin Boldak and Torkham), when open for pedestrian movements. Through maintaining a consistent presence at these zero points, UNHCR aims to ensure efficient, timely and systematic gathering of protection information from Afghan returnees.