Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (09 August – 15 August 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 551 Afghan refugees from Iran (492), Pakistan (16) and other countries (43) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Voluntary repatriation from Iran resumed as of 30 April and from Pakistan on 10th of August. UNHCR in Pakistan will process returning refugees on Mondays and Tuesdays and they subsequently will be able to cross through Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak crossing points on the same days. Once in Afghanistan, returnees will receive a cash grant covering transportation and initial reintegration (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at one of three encashment centers (located in Nangarhar, Kabul, and Kandahar). This working arrangement will be revised as necessary. During the reporting period there were no returns from Pakistan, but a number of refugee families who plan to return have approached UNHCR's voluntary repatriation centers in Pakistan and been scheduled for deregistration and subsequent voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan during the next week.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 09 - 15 August, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 17,574 (8,868 spontaneous returnees and 8,706 deportees) and from Pakistan was 44 (37 spontaneous returnees and 7 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 449,213 individuals, including 447,206 from Iran (301,799 spontaneous returnees and 145,407 deportees) and 2,007 from Pakistan (1,876 spontaneous returnees and 131 deportees).

On 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday -- Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday).

On 15 August, 6,188 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 820 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. In addition, Spin Boldak was opened for pedestrian movement after protesters removed the barriers. A total of 10,227 stranded Afghans crossed into Afghanistan, and 13,415 stranded Pakistanis crossed into Pakistan.