Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (07 - 13 June 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 356 Afghan refugees from Iran (306), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 07 - 13 June, the total number of undocumented returnees was 15,215 from Iran. Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 328,011 individuals, including 326,165 from Iran and 1,846 from Pakistan. On 01 May 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open five days a week (Monday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 13 June, 6,842 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 240 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. Spin Boldak crossing point remains closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis.

There is a sharp increase in the number of deportees compared to May. Reportedly, relaxation of movement restrictions has led to many Afghans departing to Iran irregularly with the help of smugglers given the increased livelihood opportunities in Iran. The trend was observed during the monitoring interviews where many interviewed deportees stated that they went to Iran recently but were arrested by the police and immediately deported to Afghanistan.