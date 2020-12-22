Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (06 - 12 December 2020)

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 2,045 Afghan refugees from Pakistan (1,055), Iran (890) and other countries (100) including Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. After a temporary suspension of voluntary repatriation between 04 March and 29 April due to COVID-19, UNHCR resumed its facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran as of 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries as of 10 August.

UNHCR, in consultation with the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan, agreed to continue the facilitated voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees during the winter season. Such a measure will allow Afghan refugees who plan to return during winter to do so as well as enable other refugees who were unable to return earlier due to COVID-19 related restrictions to also return during the winter. Voluntary repatriation from Iran and other countries will continue throughout the year.

Refugee returnees receive a multi-purpose cash grant (on average USD 250 per person) and other services at Encashment Centers (ECs) located in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, and Nangarhar provinces. UNHCR’s cash grants to refugee returnees are intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the weeks of 06 - 12 December, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran was 17,217 (9,784 spontaneous returnees and 7,433 deportees) and from Pakistan was 132 (111 spontaneous returnees and 21 deportees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 823,649 individuals, including 817,326 from Iran (509,669 spontaneous returnees and 307,657 deportees) and 6,323 from Pakistan (5,720 spontaneous returnees and 603 deportees).

During the week, regular population movements continued through Spin Boldak and Torkham crossing points to/from Afghanistan. In addition, the Government of Pakistan has recently resumed issuance of visas, including visas upon arrival for people with medical issues, which has resulted in increased population movements.