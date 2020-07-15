Afghanistan: Border Monitoring update - COVID-19 Response (05 - 11 July 2020)

410 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED TO AFGHANISTAN

374,579 UNDOCUMENTED AFGHANS RETURNED FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

11,738 INTERVIEWS WITH RETURNEES FROM IRAN AND PAKISTAN

Since 01 January, UNHCR assisted the return of 410 Afghan refugees from Iran (360), Pakistan (16) and other countries (34) under its facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. UNHCR, as of 04 March 2020, temporarily suspended the voluntary return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries as a precautionary measure linked to COVID-19. Upon the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR Iran resumed voluntary repatriation from Iran as of 30 April.

According to MoRR/IOM, during the week of 05 - 11 July, the total number of undocumented returnees was 10,604 from Iran (6,321 deportees and 4,283 spontaneous returnees). Since 01 January, the total number of undocumented returnees is 374,579 individuals, including 372,681 from Iran (262,864 spontaneous returnees and 109,817 deportees) and 1,898 from Pakistan (1,809 spontaneous returnees and 89 deportees). From 22 June 2020, the Government of Pakistan announced that Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points will open six days a week (Sunday – Friday) for commercial purposes. Pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis is officially permitted once per week (Saturday), though in practice pedestrian traffic has been allowed more frequently. On 11 July, 4,707 stranded Afghans crossed through Torkham into Afghanistan, while 720 stranded Pakistanis returned to Pakistan.

Spin Boldak crossing point has remained closed since 06 June for pedestrian movement of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis. Ghulam Khan crossing point in Khost province, which was opened on 22 June for trade, has yet to officially open for pedestrian/passenger traffic.