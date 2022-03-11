Afghanistan: Baseline Mobility & Community Based Needs Assessment, Key Findings Round 14 Nov-Dec 2021

Round 14 of the Baseline Mobility Assessment (BMA) and Community-Based Needs Assessment (CBNA) were conducted in November and December 2021. The BMA assessment tracks mobility, provide information on population estimates, locations and geographic distribution of displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin and periods of displacement, while the CBNA documents vulnerabilities and multisectoral needs.

The full BMA report can be found here: Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results (November---December 2021).

The full CBNA report can be found here: Community-Based Needs Assessment: Summary Results (November---December 2021).