30 Sep 2019

Afghanistan — Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results Round 8 (Mar— Jun 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (10.99 MB)

ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.
In coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR),
DTM implements the Baseline Mobility Assessment in Afghanistan to track mobility, provide information on population estimates, locations and geographic distribution of displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin, and times of displacement, including demographics, vulnerabilities and multisectoral needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through focus group discussions with key informants and direct observations.
DTM enables IOM and its partners to maximize resources, set priorities, and deliver better-targeted, evidence-based, mobilitysensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance and development programming. For more information about DTM in Afghanistan, please visit www.displacement.iom.int-afghanistan.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.