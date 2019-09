Afghanistan — Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results Round 8 (Mar— Jun 2019)

ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.

In coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR),

DTM implements the Baseline Mobility Assessment in Afghanistan to track mobility, provide information on population estimates, locations and geographic distribution of displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin, and times of displacement, including demographics, vulnerabilities and multisectoral needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through focus group discussions with key informants and direct observations.

DTM enables IOM and its partners to maximize resources, set priorities, and deliver better-targeted, evidence-based, mobilitysensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance and development programming. For more information about DTM in Afghanistan, please visit www.displacement.iom.int-afghanistan.