Afghanistan - Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results Round 14 (November - December 2021)

In Afghanistan, DTM employs the Baseline Mobility Assessment tool, designed to track mobility, determine the population sizes, locations and geographic distribution of forcibly displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin, and times of displacement, as well as basic demographics, vulnerabilities and priority needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through community focus group discussions with key informants and direct observations.

As of 31 December 2021, 34 provinces, 401 districts and 13,187 settlements have been assessed, including interviews with 82,923 community focal points. Between 2012 and June 2021, 5,149,245 returnees and 5,832,454 IDPs currently living in host communities were identified.