ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.

In coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), DTM implements the Baseline Mobility Assessment in Afghanistan to track mobility, provide information on population estimates, locations and geographic distribution of displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin, and times of displacement, including demographics, vulnerabilities and multi-sectoral needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through community focus group discussions with key informants and direct observations.

DTM enables IOM and its partners to maximize resources, set priorities, and deliver better-targeted, evidence-based, mobilitysensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance and development programming. For more information about DTM in Afghanistan, please visit www.displacement.iom.int-afghanistan.

5 TARGET POPULATIONS

Through the Baseline Mobility Assessments, DTM tracks the locations, population sizes, and cross-sectoral needs of five core target population categories:

Returnees from Abroad Afghans who had fled abroad for at least 6 months and have now returned to Afghanistan Out-Migrants

Afghans who moved or fled abroad Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), subdivided into the following three categories: Fled IDPs

Afghans from an assessed village who fled as IDPs to reside elsewhere in Afghanistan Arrival IDPs

IDPs from other locations currently residing in an assessed village Returned IDPs

Afghans from an assessed village who had fled as IDPs in the past and have now returned home

Data on population sizes for the 5 target population categories is collected by time of displacement, using each of the following time frames: 2012-2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020