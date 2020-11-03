Afghanistan - Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results Round 10 (Jan - Jun 2020)

In Afghanistan, DTM employs the Baseline Mobility Assessment tool, designed to track mobility, determine the population sizes, locations and geographic distribution of forcibly displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin, and times of displacement, as well as basic demographics, vulnerabilities and priority needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through community focus group discussions with key informants and direct observations.

As of 30 June 2020, 34 provinces, 397 districts and 12,335 settlements have been assessed, including interviews with 62,194 key informants. Between 2012 and June 2020, 3,881,903 returnees and 4,760,478 IDPs currently living in host communities were identified.

ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.

In coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), DTM implements the Baseline Mobility Assessment in Afghanistan to track mobility, provide information on population estimates, locations and geographic distribution of displaced, return and migrant populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin, and times of displacement, including demographics, vulnerabilities and multi-sectoral needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through community focus group discussions with key informants and direct observations.

DTM enables IOM and its partners to maximize resources, set priorities, and deliver better-targeted, evidence-based, mobilitysensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance and development programming. For more information about DTM in Afghanistan, please visit www.displacement.iom.int-afghanistan.