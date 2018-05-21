Afghanistan: Baseline Mobility Assessment - Summary Results, November - December 2017 (Kandahar)

ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. For more information about the DTM, please visit www.displacement.iom.int/afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, DTM employs the Baseline Mobility Assessment tool, designed to track mobility, determine the population sizes and locations of forcibly displaced people, reasons for displacement, places of origin, displacement locations and times of displacement, including basic demographics, as well as vulnerabilities and priority needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and direct observations.

This provincial report summarises the DTM findings in Kandahar.

The data has been collected throughout 16 districts and 384 settlements in Kandahar. This provincial report is supplementary to its nationwide counterpart, please see: Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results (November — December 2017).

DTM enables IOM and its partners to deliver evidencebased, better targeted, mobility-sensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance, reintegration, community stabilization and development programming.

5 TARGET POPULATIONS

Through the Baseline Mobility Assessments, DTM tracks the locations, population sizes, and cross-sectoral needs of the five core target population categories:

Returnees from Abroad Out-Migrants Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), subdivided into the following three categories: Arrival IDPs Returnee IDPs Fled IDPs

Data on population sizes for the 5 target population categories is collected by time of displacement, using each of the following time frames: 2012-2015 • 2016 • 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

16 districts assessed

384 settlements assessed in Arghandab,Arghestan,Daman,Ghorak,Kandahar,

Khakrez,Maruf,Maywand,Miyanshin,Nesh,Panjwayi,

Reg,Shahwalikot,Shorabak,Spinboldak and Zheray

2,096 key informants interviewed

76,388 returnees from abroad [2012–2017]

181,511 IDPs [2012–2017]

87,992 IDPs have returned to their homes [2012–2017]

16,559 out-migrants fled abroad [2012–2017]

156 out-migrants fled to Europe (1% of out-migrants)

11,946 returnees and IDPs live in tents or in the open air (5% of total returnees and IDPs)

1 in 2 more than 50% of persons from Ghorak, Khakrez,

Miyanshin, Nesh, Reg, Shorabak have fled their homes as IDPs

2 in 3 persons in Panwayi has been an IDP and returned home (64%)

1 in 3 persons from Arghandab, Panjwayi, Reg and Shorabak is either an IDP or a Returnee

1 in 4 persons from Reg has fled abroad