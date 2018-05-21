Afghanistan: Baseline Mobility Assessment - Summary Results, November - December 2017 (Nangarhar)

ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. For more information about the DTM, please visit www.displacement.iom.int/afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, DTM employs the Baseline Mobility Assessment tool, designed to track mobility, determine the population sizes and locations of forcibly displaced people, reasons for displacement, places of origin, displacement locations and times of displacement, including basic demographics, as well as vulnerabilities and priority needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and direct observations.

This provincial report summarises the DTM findings in Nangarhar.

The data has been collected throughout 22 districts and 910 settlements in Nangarhar. This provincial report is supplementary to its nationwide counterpart, please see: Baseline Mobility Assessment Summary Results (November — December 2017).

DTM enables IOM and its partners to deliver evidencebased, better targeted, mobility-sensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance, reintegration, community stabilization and development programming.

5 TARGET POPULATIONS

Through the Baseline Mobility Assessments, DTM tracks the locations, population sizes, and cross-sectoral needs of the five core target population categories:

Returnees from Abroad Out-Migrants Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), subdivided into the following three categories: Arrival IDPs Returnee IDPs Fled IDPs

Data on population sizes for the 5 target population categories is collected by time of displacement, using each of the following time frames: 2012-2015 • 2016 • 2017

HIGHLIGHTS

22 districts assessed

910 settlements assessed in Achin, Batikot, Behsud, Chaparhar, Dara-e-Nur,

Dehbala, Durbaba, Goshta, Hesarak, Jalalabad,

Kama, Khogyani, Kot, Kuzkunar, Lalpur, Muhmand Dura, Nazyan, Pachieragam, Rodat, Sherzad,

Shinwar and Surkhrod 4,979 key informants interviewed

499,194 returnees from abroad [2012–2017]

309,708 IDPs [2012–2017]

218,289 IDPs have returned to their homes [2012–2017]

32,734 out-migrants fled abroad [2012–2017]

13,464 out-migrants fled to Europe (41% of out-migrants)

51,403 returnees and IDPs live in tents or in the open air (6% of total returnees and IDPs)

3 in 4 persons in Kot has fled their home as an IDP

1 in 2 of all Afghan IDPs and returnees from the 15 assessed provinces that live in tents or the open air are situated in Nangarhar.

1 in 3 persons from Nangarhar is either an IDP or a returnee 1 in 4 persons from Jalalabad is either an IDP or a returnee