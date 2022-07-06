Afghanistan - Baseline Mobility Assessment & Emergency Community-Based Needs Assessment Summary Results Round 15 (March - April 2022)

DTM has been conducting the Baseline Mobility Assessment in Afghanistan since 2016 to track mobility, provide information on population estimates, locations and geographic distribution of displaced and returnee populations, reasons for displacement, places of origin and periods of displacement. Vulnerabilities and multi-sectoral needs are covered in the Emergency Community- Based Needs Assessment (eCBNA) at the end of the report. Data is collected at the settlement level, through focus group discussions with community focal points and direct observations.

As of 30 April 2022, 34 provinces, 401 districts and 14,107 settlements have been assessed, including interviews with 86,210 community focal points. Between 2012 and April 2022, 5,894,220 arrival IDPs and 5,676,122 returned migrants from abroad currently living in host communities were identified.