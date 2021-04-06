ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. For more information about DTM in Afghanistan, please visit www.displacement.iom.int/afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, DTM employs the Baseline Mobility Assessment tool, designed to track mobility, determine the population sizes and locations of forcibly displaced people, reasons for displacement, places of origin, displacement locations and times of displacement, including basic demographics, as well as vulnerabilities and priority needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and direct observations.

DTM enables IOM and its partners to deliver evidence-based, better targeted, mobility-sensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance, reintegration, community stabilization and development programming.

5 TARGET POPULATIONS

Through the Baseline Mobility Assessments, DTM tracks the locations, population sizes, and cross-sectoral needs of five core target population categories:

Returnees from Abroad Afghans who had fled abroad for at least 6 months and have now returned to Afghanistan Out-Migrants Afghans who moved or fled abroad Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), subdivided into the following three categories: Fled IDPs Afghans from an assessed village who fled as IDPs to reside elsewhere in Afghanistan Arrival IDPs IDPs from other locations currently residing in an assessed village Returned IDPs Afghans from an assessed village who had fled as IDPs in the past and have now returned home

Data on population sizes for the 5 target population categories is collected by time of displacement, using each of the following time frames: 2012-2015 • 2016 • 2017 • 2018. • 2019 • 2020