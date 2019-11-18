18 Nov 2019

Afghanistan: Baseline Mobility Assessment - Badghis Summary Results, Round 7 ▪ Oct – Dec 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.21 MB)

ABOUT DTM

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route. For more information about DTM in Afghanistan, please visit www.displacement.iom.int/afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, DTM employs the Baseline Mobility Assessment tool, designed to track mobility, determine the population sizes and locations of forcibly displaced people, reasons for displacement, places of origin, displacement locations and times of displacement, including basic demographics, as well as vulnerabilities and priority needs. Data is collected at the settlement level, through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and direct observations.

DTM enables IOM and its partners to deliver evidence-based, better targeted, mobility-sensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance, reintegration, community stabilization and development programming.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.