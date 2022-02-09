Afghanistan: Banking Sector Assessment, December 2021

Introduction

The study provides an overview of the Afghan banking sector and financial services provided by financial institutions throughout Afghanistan, particularly following the Taliban regime takeover of the internationally-backed Afghan government on 15 August 2021. The aim of this study is to provide information on the current state of financial services in the country and to identify the current challenges and the likely scenarios in the coming months. Humanitarian actors depend on a country’s banking and financial infrastructure to bring money into the country and to utilize and distribute funds. In Afghanistan, many banks have suspended or limited their operations, which has significantly affected the entire economy, including humanitarian actors in the country.

The study provides an overview of banking and financial services under the Government of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (GoIEA) with goal of informing humanitarian actors of the options and risks available in terms of the financial sector. The focus is in the immediately future, the coming 3-6 months. The study surveys the current state of the financial services and, international responses to the Afghanistan domestic financial sector, policies and actions undertaken by the GoIEA government. This analysis covers various banking services, money transfers domestically and internationally, Foreign Exchange Dealings (FXDs), cash accessibility and availability of payments.