Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Avalanche (AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2021)
- Following heavy rain and snowfall which affected the provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan, an avalanche occurred in Pahari Shakai District (Badakhshan Province, north-eastern Afghanistan) on 23 March, leading to casualties.
- According to media reports, two people died and two were injured. The same province had been affected by another avalanche on 4 March, in which 15 people were killed.
- For 25-26 March, drier conditions are expected over most parts of the country.