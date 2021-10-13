Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (September 2021)

Since September 6, 2021, three (3) of the health facilities (HFs) in Panjsher province are currently used as military bases, including the Panjsher Provincial Public Health Directorate (which was damaged, and its equipment were stolen or destroyed). These are causing disruptions of health care services to the people and to the overall operation of these health facilities. Two ambulances were likewise affected, and an eyewitness account stated that healthcare providers are not reporting to the health facilities, although the numbers were not known. On the other hand, no casualties/injuries were reported from both health care personnel and patients.