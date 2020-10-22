Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (September 01 - 30, 2020)

Attacks on health care were registered in every week of September. The majority were perpetrated by both government and anti-government forces, in the form of abduction, arrest and detention, psychological violence and violence with heavy weapons (e.g. tanks, missiles, bombs, mortars). Of the five recorded incidents, two ended in the temporary closure of the affected health facility and affected personnel and providers of health care. The persistence of these attacks continues to hamper people’s access to health care services.